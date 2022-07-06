How to Watch ‘The Challenge: USA’ Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

In the last few years, Paramount has been getting a lot of mileage out of reboots of legacy MTV shows, even though those reboots have rarely appeared on MTV itself. The latest of those is “The Challenge USA,” this time, the show will air on CBS, with cast members from CBS’ own reality series, including “Big Brother,” “Survivor,” “Love Island,” and “The Amazing Race.” “The Challenge USA” will debut on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The Challenge: USA”

You can also stream “The Challenge: USA” on Paramount+.

About “The Challenge: USA”

“The Challenge,” which dates back to 1998, is referred to by CBS as both the first-ever reality competition show and — having aired more than 500 episodes — the longest-running reality show in television history. In its original incarnation, the series pitted former stars from “The Real World” and “Road Rules” against one another. Originally called “Road Rules: All Stars” and later “Real World/Road Rules Challenge,” the series continues on CBS with a different reality show focus.

The Challenge April 20, 1998 Each Challenge pits numerous cast members from past seasons of reality shows against each other, dividing them into two separate teams according to different criteria, such as gender, which show they first appeared on, whether or not they’re veterans or rookies on the show, etc. The two teams compete in numerous missions in order to win prizes and advance in the overall game.

Up for grabs in the competition is a $500,000 prize and a spot on a feature series. T.J. Lavin returns as the host, and competitors will include “Survivor” veteran Ben Driebergen, “Love Island” stars Cashay Proudfoot and Cashel Barnett, and “Big Brother” competitors Alyssa Lopez, Angela Rummans, and Azah Awasum.

The series, CBS says, “further underscores Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.” New episodes will debut on Wednesday nights, on both CBS and Paramount+.

How to Stream “The Challenge: USA” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “The Challenge: USA” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options