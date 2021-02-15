How to Watch the Champions League Round of 16 Without Cable
CBS Sports kicks off its UEFA Champions League coverage starting Tuesday, February 16 and continuing on until the finals on May 26. Watch the best clubs in the world like Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool, RB Leipzig, and more battle for one of soccer’s top prizes.
How the Watch 2021 UEFA Champions League
- When: Starting February 16
- TV: CBS, CBS Sports
- Watch with CBS All Access
The Round of 16 begins with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona vs. Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain and Angelino’s Leipzig vs. Salah’s Liverpool at 3:00 PM, ET on Tuesday, February 16. The action continues on Wednesday, Feb. 17 with Porto vs. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and Sevilla vs. Dortmund at 3:00 PM, ET. Fans of American transplants will enjoy seeing Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, Leipzig’s Tyler Adams, Juventus’ Weston McKennie, and Dortmund’s Gio Reyna take the pitch.
CBS Sports Network will air eight UEFA Champions League matches, including four matches in the Round of 16 and both legs of the two Semifinal matches. CBS will broadcast the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday, May 29 at 3:00 PM, ET. Coverage will begin at 2:00 PM, ET with CBS Sports’ pre-match studio show UEFA Champions League Today.
Be aware that CBS All Access becomes Paramount+ on March 4, so your CBS All Access subscription will transfer over. You can get 50% off an annual subscription if you sign up now.
How to Get 50% OFF Paramount+
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Continue”
- Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free”
- Create Your CBS Account
- If it’s not already added, use code: PARAMOUNTPLUS
- Add payment and select “Start CBS All Access”
UEFA Champions League streaming schedule
You can view the entire UEFA Champions League schedule, including where to watch each game, below, (All games scheduled for 3:00PM, EST.)
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Platform
|Tuesday, February 16
|Barcelona vs. PSG (Round of 16 - first leg)
|3:00 PM
|CBS All Access / CBS Sports Network
|Leipzig vs. Liverpool (Round of 16 - first leg)
|3:00 PM
|CBS All Access
|Wednesday, February 17:
|2 matches (Round of 16 - first leg)
|3:00 PM
|CBS All Access
|Tuesday, February 23:
|Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea (Round of 16 - first leg)
|3:00 PM
|CBS All Access / CBS Sports Network
|Lazio vs. Bayern Munich (Round of 16 - first leg)
|3:00 PM
|CBS All Access
|Wednesday, February 24:
|2 matches (Round of 16 - first leg)
|3:00 PM
|CBS All Access
|Tuesday, March 9:
|2 matches (Round of 16 - second leg)
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network will air one match
|Wednesday, March 10:
|2 matches (Round of 16 - second leg)
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+
|Tuesday, March 16:
|2 matches (Round of 16 - second leg)
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network will air one match
|Wednesday, March 17:
|2 matches (Round of 16 - second leg)
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+
|Tuesday, April 6:
|2 matches (Quarterfinals - first leg)
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+
|Wednesday, April 7:
|2 matches (Quarterfinals - first leg)
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+
|Tuesday, April 13:
|2 matches (Quarterfinals - second leg)
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+
|Wednesday, April 14:
|2 matches (Quarterfinals - second leg)
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+
|Tuesday, April 27:
|Semifinal - first leg
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
|Wednesday, April 28:
|Semifinal - first leg
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
|Tuesday, May 4:
|Semifinal - second leg
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
|Wednesday, May 5:
|Semifinal - second leg
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, May 29:
|Final
|3:00 PM, ET
|Paramount+ / CBS Television Network
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CBS Sports Network
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•