How to Watch ‘The Checkup with Dr. David Agus’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

A new Paramount+ exclusive series premieres this week, sharing personal health conversations between Dr. David Agus and several different celebrities. "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus" offers an intimate look into these stars and the medical concerns they've faced as the doctor shares his wisdom, hoping to help others. The first three episodes of the new series debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. On Monday, Dec. 12, the remaining three episodes will drop on Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘The Checkup with Dr. David Agus’

About ‘The Checkup with Dr. David Agus’

Dr. Agus lends a listening ear and uses his years of experience to connect with many well-known celebs. Throughout the six episodes, Dr. Agus will talk with Ashton Kutcher, Oprah Winfrey, Nick Cannon, Maria Shriver, Amy Schumer, Howie Mandel, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin. He shares his expertise while offering information about up-and-coming technologies. Not only does Dr. Agus want to benefit these stars amid their health concerns, but he hopes to reach a wider audience who may be dealing with these same medical issues themselves.

Dr. Agus said, “These artists were willing to take us deep into their own health stories, often for the first time in such a revealing way. Their stories are captivating and scary, though ultimately uplifting and inspiring.”

In “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” Kutcher opens up about his rare life-threatening disease. His twin brother Michael, who has cerebral palsy and had a heart transplant, joins him for this important conversation. Another episode features Winfrey and Shriver together and the women speak about menopause and its misconceptions. Mandel gets honest about his experience with obsessive-compulsive disorder, while Schumer talks about a variety of personal battles involving her reproductive system, depression, and more.

Cannon takes this opportunity to share his raw emotions after losing his infant Zen, to a malignant brain tumor. “The Masked Singer” host also has his own lupus diagnosis to discuss. Then, Tomlin and Fonda share their secrets to aging well, as well as Fonda’s Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis.

