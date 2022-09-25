How to Watch ‘The Circus’ Fall Premiere for free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“The Circus” is the answer to the question of what it would look like if the principles of reality TV were applied to the American political arena. The SHOWTIME docuseries is set to return for its seventh season with a focus on the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. The new season returns Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME.

How to Watch “The Circus” fall premiere

About “The Circus” season premiere

“The Circus,” subtitled “Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth,” launched during the very eventful 2016 presidential election. The show follows a group of reporters as they travel the country during elections and other important political events. Other seasons have used subtitles calling it the “wildest” or “craziest” Poliitical Show on Earth, but the current season is back to “Greatest.”

The Circus January 17, 2016 Come one, come all to The Circus. This real-time documentary series pulls back the curtain on the current political stories, revealing the intense, inspiring and infuriating stories behind the headlines. Key characters and events are presented in real time, as they are happening.

This year’s season focuses on the midterm elections, with control of Congress hanging in the balance. The new season will also touch on the January 6 Committee, as well as the continuing role in politics of former President Donald Trump, and the fallout of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Eight episodes of the season aired back in the spring, while it will conclude in the fall with eight more. The main personnel on the show include John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Jennifer Palmieri. Original co-host Mark Halperin was dropped from the show in 2018 over sexual harassment accusations, while Alex Wagner formerly cohosted the show but is now the host of both a talk show on MSNBC and the new Netflix version of “The Mole.”

