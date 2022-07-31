How to Watch the ‘City on a Hill’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

No bad deed goes unpunished in the Showtime original crime drama “City on a Hill.” Back in Boston for its third season, a pair of unlikely partners move up to high society in Beacon Hill. While Assistant District Attorney Ward tries to take down a corrupt system, unscrupulous FBI agent Rohr finds new ways to abuse it. Uncover the city’s best-kept secrets on Sunday, July 31 at 10 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘City on a Hill’

About ‘City on a Hill’

When Assistant District Attorney Decoucy Ward (Aldis Hodge, “The Invisible Man”) teams up with corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon, “You Should Have Left”) to try and clean up 1990’s Boston, it’s difficult to tell who’s way is right. Season three follows Rohr after leaving the FBI, tossing his badge into the river and seeking employment with more lucrative outcomes. When secrets begin to surface regarding his new boss, Ward is there to track down evidence that may expose the rotten heart of his town for all to see. Meanwhile, Siobhan Quays (Lauren E. Banks, “Maniac”) represents an injured construction worker in a case that brings her face-to-face with everything Ward is trying to stop.

City on a Hill June 16, 2019 In early 90s Boston, an African-American District Attorney comes in from Brooklyn advocating change and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran invested in maintaining the status quo. Together they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to encompass and eventually upend Boston’s city-wide criminal justice system.

New additions to the cast include Corbin Bernsen (“LA Law”) as local socialite Sinclair Dryden, Joanne Kelly (“Warehouse 13”) as Sinclair’s strong-willed wife Letitia and Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) playing Franklin Ward, the Brooklyn Baptist minister and widowed father of the ADA. Season three will consist of eight hour-length episodes. The first airs on Sunday, July 31 at 10:00 p.m. with further episodes to release each subsequent Sunday.

How to Stream ‘City on a Hill’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the season three premiere of “City on a Hill” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options