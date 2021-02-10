How to Watch the ‘Clarice’ Premiere Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Arguably the most notorious and complex fictional FBI agent returns to the screen tomorrow night. The series premiere of “Clarice” airs Thursday, February 11 at 10/9c. The new CBS series is a follow up to 1991’s “Silence of the Lambs.” You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The highly anticipated series stars Rebecca Breeds (“The Originals”) as Clarice Starling, jumping into the action one year following the events from “Silence of the Lambs.” The story promises to explore Agent Starling’s unique personality and troubling childhood, further investigating why she seems to attract attention from assorted psychopaths and fiends. The show also focuses on Clarice finding her own power in the male-dominated field of law enforcement.

Due to character rights, Hannibal Lecter will not be a character in the show produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet (“Star Trek: Discovery”). However, you can expect appearances from Kal Penn (“House”), Lucca de Oliveira (“SEAL Team”), and Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”).

Clarice February 11, 2021 In 1993, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, FBI Agent Clarice Starling returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

