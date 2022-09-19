How to Watch ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The harrowing story of a young mother pushed to the brink, FOX’s “The Cleaning Lady” follows a desperate woman willing to go to great lengths to protect her family. After witnessing a violent crime while working in Las Vegas, Thony De La Rosa is forced to work for a criminal organization in order to keep her family safe. The hit show’s second season debuts on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET and you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2 Premiere

When : Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

: Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET TV : FOX

: FOX Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2

A remake of an Argentinian series called “La chica que limpia,” “The Cleaning Lady” follows the network’s familiar procedural format while also having serious things to say about the plight of undocumented immigrants. The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino doctor who comes to the United States to obtain life-saving medical treatment for her son while working as a cleaning lady. While working, she witnesses a murder and — upon being discovered — is forced to use her new and former career skills to tend to criminals’ wounds and clean up murder scenes in exchange for her safety and enough money to pay for her son’s bone marrow treatment.

The new season follows Thony as she tries to get her son back from her ex-husband (Ivan Shaw), who kidnapped him at the end of the first season. While she is helped by FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson), Thony must use her medical training for good, while in an unfamiliar land.

Joining the cast in the new season is Naveen Andrews, the veteran TV actor who was on “Lost” and more recently co-starred in the Hulu series “The Dropout.” He joins a cast that includes Yung, Shaw, Hudson, Adan Canto, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle.

