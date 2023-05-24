How to Watch ‘The Clearing’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Hulu brings viewers on a shocking, chilling journey in its new psychological thriller series, “ The Clearing .” Based on J. P. Pomare’s book, “In the Clearing,” the series follows a woman who has no choice but to confront her past if she wants to protect children in the future. The series debuts on Hulu on Wednesday, May 24. Two episodes will be available to stream on-demand on Wednesday and then one new episode will release each week. You can watch The Clearing with a subscription to Disney+ . You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘The Clearing’ Series Premiere

In “The Clearing,” a woman named Freya is doing everything in her power to protect her son. She becomes concerned when a young girl in their community goes missing as she was a member of a cult called The Kindred as a child herself. Though she is no longer involved in the cult, she is terrified that The Kindred will come for her son next.

After Freya escaped from the cult, she never processed her own trauma. Now, with these fears about The Kindred surfacing once again, it’s time for her to face her demons. By doing so, she may be able to save the innocent children from the cult’s harmful acts. The story blends Freya’s past with future generations, showing that she must go far to protect others who could end up in her shoes.

“The Clearing” is a dark, emotional, and captivating series. It stars Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce, Hazem Shammas, Mark Coles-Smith, Kate Mulvany, and Julia Savage.

Can you watch ‘The Clearing’ Series Premiere for free?

‘The Clearing’ Series Premiere Schedule

The series premiere consists of two episodes. After that, one episode will drop weekly.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, May 24

: Wednesday, May 24 Episode 2 : Wednesday, May 24

: Wednesday, May 24 Episode 3 : Wednesday, May 31

: Wednesday, May 31 Episode 4 : Wednesday, June 7

: Wednesday, June 7 Episode 5 : Wednesday, June 14

: Wednesday, June 14 Episode 6 : Wednesday, June 21

: Wednesday, June 21 Episode 7 : Wednesday, June 28

: Wednesday, June 28 Episode 8: Wednesday, July 5

Can you watch ‘The Clearing’ Series Premiere offline?

