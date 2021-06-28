How to Watch the 2021 College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Live For Free Without Cable

The most prestigious trophy in college baseball is on the line, and two teams have a chance to bring it home. The 2021 College World Series will see defending champs Vanderbilt take on Mississippi State.

Can the pride of Summit, NJ, Jack Leiter, help lead the Commodores to back-to-back titles? Or will Mississippi State pull off an upset? The 2021 College World Series in Omaha is set for 7 PM ET on Monday, June 28.

How to Watch the 2021 College World Series

When: Starts Monday, June 28 at 7 PM ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Here’s the TV schedule for the CWS:

Game Date Time (ET) Network 1 Monday, June 28 7 PM ESPN2 2 Tuesday, June 29 7 PM ESPN 3 (If Necessary) Wednesday, June 30 7 PM ESPN2

College World Series Betting Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has Vandy as a -200 favorite to win the series as of right now, but Mississippi State is not far behind at +150. Vanderbilt is a -175 money line favorite to win Game 1, with Miss. State at +145.

How to Stream the 2021 College World Series on Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and More

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. You can watch the 2021 College World Series on five of them: fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.