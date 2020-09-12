How to Watch the Colts at Jaguars on CBS Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00 PM ET, the Indianapolis Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

With one of these services you can stream the game on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

All Live TV Streaming Options