How to Watch the Colts at Jaguars on CBS Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00 PM ET, the Indianapolis Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- When: Sunday, September 13th @ 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
With one of these services you can stream the game on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|CBS
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$55
|$60
|$55
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$65
|$5.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•