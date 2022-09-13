How to Watch ‘The Come Up’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Post-pandemic life can be a challenge, but for these six New Yorkers, it just may be the time of their lives. The latest Freeform reality show, “The Come Up” follows a group of Gen-Z disruptors in search of love and art as they traverse the precarious world of the New York City creative scene. Experience the next generation of cultural connections on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The creative world can be a loveless, cut-throat destination, especially in New York City. For these six artists, the journey may not be worth the destination. The reality show “The Come Up” celebrates the hope and challenges that face Gen-Z virtuosos trying to mold a stagnating culture in their own image. With a background look at the NYC creative underground, the series examines difficulties the demographic faces in both work and love. The six New Yorkers are:

Fernando (He/They): Standing out as a gender-fluid model, they take to the catwalk glamourizing both male and female fashion.

Ben (He/Him): An up-and-coming actor, he is already making headway on the stage while also creating music videos for local artists.

Claude (She/Her): An Atlantic Theater Company alum, she has made her way to off-Broadway productions while moonlighting as a model.

Ebon (She/Her): Already a staple of New York nightlife, she has become sought after for her DJ and party host skills.

Sophia (She/Her): Shooting ad campaigns for Nike and Google, this shutterbug is intent on changing the photography industry from the ground up.

