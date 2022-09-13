 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Come Up’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

Post-pandemic life can be a challenge, but for these six New Yorkers, it just may be the time of their lives. The latest Freeform reality show, “The Come Up” follows a group of Gen-Z disruptors in search of love and art as they traverse the precarious world of the New York City creative scene. Experience the next generation of cultural connections on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Come Up’

The full series will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

About ‘The Come Up’

The creative world can be a loveless, cut-throat destination, especially in New York City. For these six artists, the journey may not be worth the destination. The reality show “The Come Up” celebrates the hope and challenges that face Gen-Z virtuosos trying to mold a stagnating culture in their own image. With a background look at the NYC creative underground, the series examines difficulties the demographic faces in both work and love. The six New Yorkers are:

  • Taofeek (He/Him): The youngest designer to feature on NYC’s Fashion Week, he sees fashion as a gateway to helping his community thrive.
  • Fernando (He/They): Standing out as a gender-fluid model, they take to the catwalk glamourizing both male and female fashion.
  • Ben (He/Him): An up-and-coming actor, he is already making headway on the stage while also creating music videos for local artists.
  • Claude (She/Her): An Atlantic Theater Company alum, she has made her way to off-Broadway productions while moonlighting as a model.
  • Ebon (She/Her): Already a staple of New York nightlife, she has become sought after for her DJ and party host skills.
  • Sophia (She/Her): Shooting ad campaigns for Nike and Google, this shutterbug is intent on changing the photography industry from the ground up.

How to Stream ‘The Come Up’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Come Up” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch 'The Come Up' Official Trailer

