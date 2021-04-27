How to watch the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals April 27-May 5 Live For Free Without Cable

Champion’s League isn’t just for Europe! The CONCACAF Champions League is underway, with quarterfinal matchups between some of North America’s top clubs. Leg 1 action kicks off on April 27, with games continuing into April 28. The action continues with Leg 2 quarterfinal matchups taking place on May 4-5.

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

When: Leg 1- April 27-28, Leg 2- May 4-5

TV: English-language broadcasts on Fox Sports 1 & Fox Sports 2; Spanish-language broadcast on TUDN

The quarterfinal matchups include MLS clubs Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC, Columbus Crew FC, and Portland Timbers, and Liga MX clubs Cruz Azul, C.F. Monterrey, and Club América. It’s been over 20 years since the LA Galaxy were the first US club to win the tournament — can Atlanta, Philly, Columbus, or Portland finally put the USA back on top? They’ll have to get through Monterrey, who won the tournament just two years ago, and América, who have the most CONCACAF Champion’s League titles with 7 overall. Of course, Toronto FC could do the unthinkable and become the first Canadian club to win the tournament in its over 50-year history? The only way to find out is to watch.

2021 CONCACAF Champions League Schedule

Leg 1

Date Match Time April 27 Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union 8:00PM EST Toronto FC vs. Cruz Azul 10:00PM EST April 28 Columbus Crew FC vs. F.C. Monterrey 8:30PM EST Portland Timbers vs. Club America 10:30PM EST

Leg 2

Date Match Time May 4 Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United 8:00PM EST Cruz Azul vs. Toronto FC 10:15PM EST May 5 F.C. Monterrey vs. Columbus Crew FC 8:00PM EST Club America vs. Portland Timbers 10:15PM EST