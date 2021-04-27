 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals April 27-May 5 Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Champion’s League isn’t just for Europe! The CONCACAF Champions League is underway, with quarterfinal matchups between some of North America’s top clubs. Leg 1 action kicks off on April 27, with games continuing into April 28. The action continues with Leg 2 quarterfinal matchups taking place on May 4-5.

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

  • When: Leg 1- April 27-28, Leg 2- May 4-5
  • TV: English-language broadcasts on Fox Sports 1 & Fox Sports 2; Spanish-language broadcast on TUDN
  • Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The quarterfinal matchups include MLS clubs Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC, Columbus Crew FC, and Portland Timbers, and Liga MX clubs Cruz Azul, C.F. Monterrey, and Club América. It’s been over 20 years since the LA Galaxy were the first US club to win the tournament — can Atlanta, Philly, Columbus, or Portland finally put the USA back on top? They’ll have to get through Monterrey, who won the tournament just two years ago, and América, who have the most CONCACAF Champion’s League titles with 7 overall. Of course, Toronto FC could do the unthinkable and become the first Canadian club to win the tournament in its over 50-year history? The only way to find out is to watch.

2021 CONCACAF Champions League Schedule

Leg 1

Date Match Time
April 27 Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union 8:00PM EST
Toronto FC vs. Cruz Azul 10:00PM EST
April 28 Columbus Crew FC vs. F.C. Monterrey 8:30PM EST
Portland Timbers vs. Club America 10:30PM EST

Leg 2

Date Match Time
May 4 Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United 8:00PM EST
Cruz Azul vs. Toronto FC 10:15PM EST
May 5 F.C. Monterrey vs. Columbus Crew FC 8:00PM EST
Club America vs. Portland Timbers 10:15PM EST
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports 1--
Fox Sports 2≥ $94.99--^
$11
TUDN≥ $94.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and TUDN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and TUDN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.