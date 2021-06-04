How to Watch ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren encounter what would become one of the most sensational cases from their files. The fight for the soul of a young boy takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

How to Watch ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ For Free

When: Thursday, May 27 at 12:01am PT

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

For those that thought they were going to be able to watch ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ directly from HBO Max with a Free Trial, unfortunately you’re out-of-luck. The free trial was discontinued in December, but you can still get one if sign-up through a third-party like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.

We’ll walk you through the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and stream the “The Conjuring” for the duration of your subscription. If you pre-pay for an entire year, you can save an additional 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

Sign Up Now $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 15% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually