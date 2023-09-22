How to Watch ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere

This three-part event will show viewers exactly how The Continental came to be a haven for The High Table. Long before the events of the “John Wick” movies, Winston Scott is just trying to survive in a 1970’s New York City that has no room for weakness. Winston came to New York to escape his past, but when it catches up with him he retreats to a certain hotel.

What follows is a deadly chess game that will leave Winston in the top chair at The Continental…if he can survive. Fans can expect all the high-octane action “John Wick” packed into a miniseries that will fill in the backstory of one of the most fascinating characters in the franchise.

Can you watch ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Continental: From the World of John Wick as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.

‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere Schedule

Peacock will be airing ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere on Friday, September 22, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, October 6, 2023.

Episode 1 : Friday, September 22, 2023

: Friday, September 22, 2023 Episode 2 : Friday, September 29, 2023

: Friday, September 29, 2023 Episode 3: Friday, October 6, 2023

Can you watch ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download The Continental: From the World of John Wick and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere?

You can watch The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere Trailer