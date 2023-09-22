How to Watch ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The rules of The Continental are very simple. No business on hotel grounds, and enjoy your stay! But how did Winston Scott come to be the proprietor of The Continental famous for hosting the likes of John Wick and the world’s other top assasains? Find out in “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” premiering Friday, Sept. 22 on Peacock. You can watch The Continental: From the World of John Wick with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere
This three-part event will show viewers exactly how The Continental came to be a haven for The High Table. Long before the events of the “John Wick” movies, Winston Scott is just trying to survive in a 1970’s New York City that has no room for weakness. Winston came to New York to escape his past, but when it catches up with him he retreats to a certain hotel.
What follows is a deadly chess game that will leave Winston in the top chair at The Continental…if he can survive. Fans can expect all the high-octane action “John Wick” packed into a miniseries that will fill in the backstory of one of the most fascinating characters in the franchise.
Can you watch ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Continental: From the World of John Wick as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.
‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere Schedule
Peacock will be airing ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere on Friday, September 22, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, October 6, 2023.
- Episode 1: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Episode 2: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Episode 3: Friday, October 6, 2023
Can you watch ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download The Continental: From the World of John Wick and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere?
You can watch The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Premiere Trailer
The Continental: From the World of John WickSeptember 22, 2023
Winston Scott is roped into a world of assassins and must make things right after his brother’s attack on the Continental hotel.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.