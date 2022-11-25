 Skip to Content
Hulu The Croods: Family Tree

How to Watch ‘The Croods: Family Tree’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The Croods: Family Tree” is back for its fifth season! New episodes of the popular animated children’s series premiere this week. The show is a spin-off of the 2013 film “The Croods” and follows both the Crood and Betterman families. The entire season, which features six episodes, drops on Friday, Nov. 25. You and your family can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Croods: Family Tree’

“The Croods: Family Tree” is also available to stream on Peacock.

About ‘The Croods: Family Tree’

The new season of “The Croods: Family Tree” kicks off with an episode titled “Hwam I Am.” In the premiere, the Croods discover a man who was frozen in ice. After he thaws out, they learn he is one of Gran’s former love interests.

Throughout the remaining five episodes, viewers will see what kinds of obstacles are in the Crood and Betterman families’ paths as they live in prehistoric times. It’s sure to be an entertaining season as the families work together to overcome anything that stands in their way. There are a variety of challenges, including issues recalling the names they have come up with for places and objects and finding new potentially harmful animals as they venture out.

“The Croods: Family Tree” stars Kiff Vandenheuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, Amy Rosoff as Hope, Matthew Waterson as Phil, Amy Landecker as Ugga, Kelly Marie Tran as Dawn, and Artemis Pebdani as Gran.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘The Croods: Family Tree’ on Hulu?

You can watch “The Croods: Family Tree” on most devices. Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Check Out 'The Croods: Family Tree' Season 5 Trailer:

