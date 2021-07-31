How to Watch the CrossFit Games Finals Live Without Cable

The top Crossfit athletes in the world gather in Madison, WI to test their skills and claim the title of the “Fittest on Earth.” Here’s how to watch the Crossfit Games Finals

DATE TIME (ET) WATCH COVERAGE Sunday, Aug. 1 9:35 a.m.-5:30 p.m. CrossFit Games YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Pluto TV Sunday, Aug. 1 2-4 p.m. CBS Television Network

Crossfit Games Background

The Games began in 2007 in Aromas, California, as the first competition to objectively measure fitness. From their inception, they have been unlike traditional sports such as track and field, gymnastics, weightlifting, or even decathlon — all specialist sports in which the events are known long in advance. Instead, athletes from around the world are tested against a variety of unannounced events, each with different movements, equipment, and time domains. Competitors are required to train for the unknown, and the scores of events have included distance swims, obstacle courses, 1-rep-max lifts, handstand walking, sled pushes, rope climbs, and odd-object carries.

The test has continually evolved. As top athletes began to train year-round for strength, speed, endurance, and skill, they were met with new tests each year that took them outside their comfort zone.

This year, a worldwide Open competition involving hundreds of thousands of competitors will allow the best athletes to advance through Quarterfinal and Semifinal rounds, culminating in the 15th edition of the CrossFit Games during the week of July 26, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin.

How to Stream the Crossfit Games Finals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Crossfit Games Finals live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

