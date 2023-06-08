How to Watch ‘The Crowded Room’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

There’s more to every person than meets the eye, and the past haunts us all in ways that are difficult to imagine for outsiders. That’s the premise of the new series “The Crowded Room” starring Tom Holland, Emmy Rossum, and Amanda Seyfried that is debuting on Apple TV+ on Thursday, June 8. The show tells the story of a man arrested after a shooting. His interrogator is determined to unfold the truth of his life, but when she begins to dig deeply she opens doors in his mind that may not be so easy to close. You can watch The Crowded Room with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘The Crowded Room’ Series Premiere

“The Crowded Room” follows ‘Danny Sullivan’ (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator ‘Rya Goodwin’ (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

In addition to Holland, Seyfried and Emmy Rossum, the series stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger. The series is just the latest from Apple TV+ to offer a big ensemble cast, filled with some of the top performers in Hollywood.

Can you watch ‘The Crowded Room’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Crowded Room on Apple TV+.

‘The Crowded Room’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘The Crowded Room’ Series Premiere on Thursday, June 8, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Episode 1: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Episode 2: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Episode 3: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Episode 4: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Episode 5: Thursday, June 22, 2023 Episode 6: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Episode 7: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Episode 8: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Episode 9: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Episode 10: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Can you watch ‘The Crowded Room’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download The Crowded Room and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Crowded Room’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Crowded Room’ Series Premiere Trailer