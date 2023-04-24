How to Watch ‘The Cult of Elon’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Love him or hate him, there’s no doubting that Elon Musk is a highly influential and controversial figure in the global media and business landscape. Musk’s inheritance of a sizeable fortune has enabled him to invest in companies like Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter, with varying results. “The Cult of Elon,” new documentary coming to Tubi on Monday, April 24 will chronicle his life, and the cult of personality that has followed Musk since his rise to prominence. You can watch with a free sign-up to Tubi .

About 'The Cult of Elon'

“The Cult of Elon” follows the story behind Elon Musk’s relentless pursuit to build out Tesla and the aftermath in the years that followed. And by acquiring Twitter, the platform that propelled him and his companies to prominence, Musk has taken singular control of the modern-day public square. The ultimate influencer, Elon Musk’s story speaks to the questions at the heart of human progress: what is required to change the world and what effect that has on the individual trying to achieve the impossible.

Through interviews with journalists, industry experts and Musk superfans, accompanied visually by extensive archive and social media footage, “The Cult of Elon” will track the story of Tesla’s success and its failures, and examine how Elon Musk became one of the most influential and controversial business leaders in history.

Can you watch 'The Cult of Elon' for free?

What devices can you use to stream 'The Cult of Elon'?

