How to Watch The ‘Dateline: The Last Day’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
“Dateline,” the long-running, crime-oriented newsmagazine franchise that’s long been on NBC, is making the jump to streaming, with a new spinoff called “Dateline: The Last Day.” The eight-episode series debuts on Friday, June 14 on Peacock. Each episode tells the story of a victim of a crime, beginning with the person’s last day. You can follow all of the true-crime drama with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch “Dateline: the Last Day”
When: Tuesday, June 14
TV: Peacock
Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Dateline: The Last Day’
The new “Dateline” series features reporting from correspondents Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, Stephanie Gosk, and Andrea Canning, as each episode works towards solving the mystery of what happened to a particular victim. Each episode will begin with the victim’s final day and trace the “split-second decisions and pivotal moments that made the difference between life and death.”
“When it comes to crime, Dateline has been telling those stories and captivating viewers longer than anyone else,” Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in the press release. “We are thrilled to have the first original series from this iconic brand on Peacock and bring even more of these stories to our streaming audience.”
Can You Stream “Dateline: the Last Day” for Free?
Peacock does not currently offer a free trial. For most original shows, Peacock offers the first episode for those with the free version, but not subsequent ones.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Dateline: The Last Day” on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
