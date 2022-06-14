How to Watch The ‘Dateline: The Last Day’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Dateline,” the long-running, crime-oriented newsmagazine franchise that’s long been on NBC, is making the jump to streaming, with a new spinoff called “Dateline: The Last Day.” The eight-episode series debuts on Friday, June 14 on Peacock. Each episode tells the story of a victim of a crime, beginning with the person’s last day. You can follow all of the true-crime drama with a Subscription to Peacock.

The new “Dateline” series features reporting from correspondents Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, Stephanie Gosk, and Andrea Canning, as each episode works towards solving the mystery of what happened to a particular victim. Each episode will begin with the victim’s final day and trace the “split-second decisions and pivotal moments that made the difference between life and death.”

“When it comes to crime, Dateline has been telling those stories and captivating viewers longer than anyone else,” Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in the press release. “We are thrilled to have the first original series from this iconic brand on Peacock and bring even more of these stories to our streaming audience.”

