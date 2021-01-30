How to Watch the Desus & Mero Season 3 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Season 3 of Desus & Mero premieres on Showtime on January 31, 2021 at 11pm. Tune in to kick off an all-new season of late-night comedy featuring TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

How to Watch ‘Desus & Mero’ Season Premiere

When: Sunday, Jan. 31 at 11pm ET

TV: Showtime

From humble beginnings sitting on top of milk crates, to interviews with Barack Obama, Desus & Mero have transformed into some of late night television’s strongest talk show hosts. In the words of the 44th president, who guest appeared on their 62nd episode, the pair “blew up” in the last two years. Celebrity appearances have included David Letterman, John Mulaney, Don Cheadle, Missy Elliott, Anthony Fauci, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Joe Biden, and dozens more in just a short period of time.

Season 3 is kicking off with House of Representatives minority leader, Stacey Abrams. Abrams held this title from 2011 to 2017, and served in the Georgia House of Representatives for ten years. Also a bestselling author with works including “How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change (2018),” and “Our Time is Now (2020),” her opinions on the election and the shifting American sociopolitical climate will undoubtedly take center stage.

It’s going to be a whole new season of comedy and freestyle commentary on current events, with Stacey Abrams first in a long lineup of megastar guests, pop culture, and politics. The two have an undeniable chemistry, and play off each other perfectly, keeping a savvy spin and a wry sense of humor from guest to guest.

