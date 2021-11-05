 Skip to Content
Dickinson Apple TV+

How to Watch the ‘Dickinson’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Dickinson, Apple TV+’s original series from creator, writer, and executive producer Alena Smith, is back for its third and final season. The season three premiere hits the streaming service on Friday, November 5. You can watch it with a subscription to Apple TV+.

How to Stream the Dickinson Season 3 Premiere

  • When: Streams on Friday, November 5 
  • Where: Apple TV+
  • Stream: You can watch with Apple TV+

About the Dickinson Season 3 Premiere

During season three, Emily Dickinson further explores her artistic abilities and becomes even more productive during the American Civil War. She is involved in a battle dividing her family, leaving her with the task of overcoming division at home. While trying to heal from the past and hoping for a brighter future, she contemplates the importance of her art.

Dickinson season three will have a total of 10 episodes, with the first three premiering globally on November 5. After the season premiere, one new episode will be released each Friday through December 24.

Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ella Hunt. Steinfeld also executive produced the series. Season three features several unfamiliar faces as the following stars take on new roles, including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath. Zosia Mamet will be back as Louisa May Alcott, and Will Pullen resumes his role of Nobody.

Apple announced this month that season three is the final season of the series.

Dickinson

November 1, 2019

Emily Dickinson. Poet. Daughter. Total rebel. In this coming-of-age story, Emily’s determined to become the world’s greatest poet.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

