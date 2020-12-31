How to Watch the ‘Doctor Who’ Holiday Special Live Online Without Cable

To cap off the year, BBC America is airing their annual Doctor Who holiday special. Titled, “Revolution of the Daleks,” the episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day.

How to Watch the ‘Doctor Who’ Holiday Special

When: Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: BBC America

BBC America announced the special episode back in November. The special picks up where audiences last left off—with the Doctor locked away in a high-security alien prison. Yaz, Ryan, and Graham are on earth, trying to navigate the world without her. The special will feature Chris Noth, John Barrowman, as well as Jodie Whittaker. Harriet Walter and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett will also be joining the cast.

“We’ve crammed this year’s Doctor Who special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent,” stated showrunner Chris Chibnall. “Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned U.S. screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain’s hottest young actors — just in the guest cast! Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole and Daleks— and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise.”

