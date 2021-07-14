 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 6 Premiere Online for Free Without Cable

A renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon who is known for treating challenging skin conditions in an effort to help her patients live a life free of discomfort or embarrassment, Dr. Sandra Lee returns for season 6 of Dr. Pimple Popper.

How to Watch the Season Premiere of Dr. Pimple Popper

The season premiere is coming this week to TLC, along with some extra content that is exclusive to discovery+ and TLCgo.

In season 6, with pandemic safety protocols still in place, Dr. Lee is busier than ever. These brand new episodes will feature some of her most challenging cases to date including a patient who has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies, and are so large, that he can barely breathe — it is a record-breaking case of rhinophyma.

This season’s episodes will also include two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed mystery face bumps; a woman who has been called a monster due to her genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis, that causes head-to-toe bumps; and a return patient who hopes that Dr. Lee can remove more of her facial growths that stem from a birthmark on her face.

With some of these cases being so extreme, Dr. Lee occasionally teams up with specialists to provide the best outcome possible.

To go along with the episodes, viewers can watch the digital series Dr. Pimple Popper: This Is Zit, with episodes streaming on TLCgo and on discovery+. During the digital series, Dr. Lee goes behind-the-scenes with notable cases and never-before-seen pops.

How to Stream the Season 6 Premiere of Dr. Pimple Popper for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the season premiere of Dr. Pimple Popper online using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: TLC + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TLC + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Removing a Boston Cherry Cyst | Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit

