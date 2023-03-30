How to Watch ‘The Dreamer - Becoming Karen Blixen’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

How far would you travel across the face of the Earth to find yourself? That’s the question Karen Blixen must answer in “The Dreamer- Becoming Karen Blixen,” the new series coming to Viaplay on Thursday, March 30. The story follows Blixen as she travels thousands of miles, only to find that the real journey lies deep within herself. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Viaplay .

About 'The Dreamer - Becoming Karen Blixen' Premiere

“The Dreamer- Becoming Karen Blixen” tells the story of one woman’s struggle to find her place in life while freeing herself from the expectations of family and society. The series takes place in the 1930s and follows Karen Blixen’s return to Denmark after many years in East Africa.

Penniless, sick, divorced, and with her dreams in ruins, “The Dreamer - Becoming Karen Blixen” shows Blixen’s journey from her lowest point to becoming a renowned writer, including visualizations of her interior life and the magical universe of her stories. Blixen became world-renowned for her work on “Out of Africa” and “Babette’s Feast,” but this series will allow fans to go deeper into her life, and explore exactly what kind of woman she was and the experiences that shaped her.

