How to Watch the ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

He’s fast, he’s furious, and he’s ready to take the racing world by storm. In the latest reality outing from Netflix, “Dive Hard: The Maloof Way” features the car genius of Sam Maloof and his family of racers as they craft the best vehicles ever to hit the track. With highlights from his own spectacular stunt-filled career, Maloof’s drive and passion help get his clients the big win on race day. Stay glued to your seats until the premiere’s checkered flag starting on Friday, Aug. 26 with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’

About [Show Name]

If there’s one thing that Sammy Maloof knows, it’s cars. A stunt driver and coordinator on some of the most influential car films of the last two decades, Maloof takes his experience into the garage as he and his family of races build incredible race cars for their clientele. Following the family through their daily lives, the eight-episode series will also delve into Maloof’s history as a stunt driver. With insight about mind-blowing stunts from the Fast and the Furious franchise to in-depth looks at racing today, Maloof keeps his likability and professionalism on display for car enthusiasts everywhere.

Sammy Maloof began his career racing at a young age. While driving and fighting put cash in his wallet, he didn’t find his true passion until founding his own company, Maloof Racing Engines, in 1984. Joining the Screen Actors Guild, he made his name as a stunt driver and appeared in several films and shows including “Mission Impossible,” “The Fast and the Furious,” and “Burn Notice.” He also used that time to perfect his work on high-powered racing engines and unique modifications. Now he brings his love of cars, speed, and stunts to Netflix and the pulse-pounding pace of the racetrack!

Can You Stream ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers will have access to the show on Friday, August 26.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up netflix.com Netflix Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. … Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan. Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee. Sign Up $9.99+ / month netflix.com