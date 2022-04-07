 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Dropout’ Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Lauren Forristal

The Dropout” follows the story of medical technology company Theranos and its disgraced founder Elizabeth Holmes. The limited series will conclude its eight-episode run on Hulu on Thursday, April 7. Watch with a 30-day free trial to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Dropout’ Finale

About ‘The Dropout’

The show displays the wild, real-life story of Holmes, who is played by Amanda Seyfried. The Stanford dropout was responsible for the medical testing start-up Theranos, which was once worth billions of dollars until it was revealed that the tech that they were selling didn’t work and the health of thousands of people was put in danger because they believed in the company’s fraudulent claims.

The penultimate episode saw Holmes and Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) frantically trying to deal with The Wall Street Journal’s probe into their company.

Episode 8 is titled “Lizzy” and the Hulu synopsis suggests that Holmes and Balwani will face the consequences of their actions, “In the wake of the Wall Street Journal article, Elizabeth and Sunny face a reckoning.”

The Dropout

March 3, 2022

The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. Lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation and once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com

Check out the trailer for the finale of 'The Dropout':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.