How to Watch ‘The Dropout’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Dropout” starring Amanda Seyfried premieres on Hulu on March 3. The original drama miniseries follows the real-life story of Elizabeth Holmes and her healthcare technology company, Theranos. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch “The Dropout”

About “The Dropout”

Based on the 2019 podcast of the same name — hosted by journalist Rebecca Jarvis — the all-new miniseries sheds light on Elizabeth Holmes, who became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, thanks to breakthrough technology that would revolutionize the healthcare system. Her findings, however, are proven to be completely false putting millions of patients at risk.

Besides Seyfried, “The Dropout” also stars Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Sam Waterston, Michel Gill, Michael Ironside, Bill Irwin, Josh Pais, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Bashir Salahuddin, May Lynn Rajskub, Hart Bochner, James Hiroyuki Liao, Nicky Endres, Camryn Mi-Young Kim, Andrew Leeds, Kurtwood Smith, Anne Archer, LisaGay Hamilton, Michaela Watkins, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kevin Sussman, Sam Straley, and Shaun Brown.

The Dropout has eight episodes in total. The first three episodes will premiere together on Hulu on March 3.

Date Episode Title March 3 1 “I’m in a Hurry” March 3 2 “Satori” March 3 3 “Green Juice” March 10 4 “Old White Men” March 17 5 “Flowers of Life” March 24 6 “Iron Sisters” March 31 7 “Heroes” April 7 8 “Lizzy”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.