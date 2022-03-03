 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Dropout’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The Dropout” starring Amanda Seyfried premieres on Hulu on March 3. The original drama miniseries follows the real-life story of Elizabeth Holmes and her healthcare technology company, Theranos. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch “The Dropout”

About “The Dropout”

Based on the 2019 podcast of the same name — hosted by journalist Rebecca Jarvis — the all-new miniseries sheds light on Elizabeth Holmes, who became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, thanks to breakthrough technology that would revolutionize the healthcare system. Her findings, however, are proven to be completely false putting millions of patients at risk.

Besides Seyfried, “The Dropout” also stars Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Sam Waterston, Michel Gill, Michael Ironside, Bill Irwin, Josh Pais, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Bashir Salahuddin, May Lynn Rajskub, Hart Bochner, James Hiroyuki Liao, Nicky Endres, Camryn Mi-Young Kim, Andrew Leeds, Kurtwood Smith, Anne Archer, LisaGay Hamilton, Michaela Watkins, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kevin Sussman, Sam Straley, and Shaun Brown.

The Dropout has eight episodes in total. The first three episodes will premiere together on Hulu on March 3.

Date Episode Title
March 3 1 “I’m in a Hurry”
March 3 2 “Satori”
March 3 3 “Green Juice”
March 10 4 “Old White Men”
March 17 5 “Flowers of Life”
March 24 6 “Iron Sisters”
March 31 7 “Heroes”
April 7 8 “Lizzy”

The Dropout

March 3, 2022

The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. Lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation and once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.