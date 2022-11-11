How to Watch ‘The English’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Hang on because Prime Video is taking viewers on a wild ride with an exciting new series, “The English.” The western drama tells an intense story of revenge that has been described as a “compelling parable on race, power, and love.”. All six episodes of “The English” drop on Prime Video on Friday, Nov. 11, so you can binge them all at once. You can stream the new series on-demand with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The English’ Premiere

About ‘The English’

Set in 1890, the limited series follows an Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia Locke, who sets out to the West to seek revenge for her son’s death. Along the way, she crosses paths with a member of the Pawnee Nation who is also an ex-calvary scout, Eli Whipp. As the two trek on to a new town, Hoxem, Wyoming, they face many barriers and put their abilities to the test and persevere.

Upon their arrival, they meet Sheriff Robert Marshall and learn of the many unsolved murders. As the strange details rise to the surface, Eli and Cornelia soon discover the ways in which they are connected and determine what their fate is.

“The English” stars Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds. Hugo Blick is the creator, executive producer, director, and writer.

Can You Stream ‘The English’ Premiere For Free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a free 30-day trial for new customers. If you are not already a subscriber, you can use the free trial to stream “The English.” If you are currently an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can watch it at no additional cost starting on Friday, Nov. 11.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The English’ on Prime Video?

“The English” on Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.