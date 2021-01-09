How to Watch the Entire 2021 NFL Playoffs Without Cable or Satellite on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, & Mobile

The NFL playoffs is finally here — and over the past 12 months it’s become even easier to watch your favorite NFL team battle their way to the Super Bowl even if you’ve cut the cord.

With playoffs games this season on CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN— you have multiple ways to watch including streaming the NFL action online for free.

2021 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

Wildcard Games 1/9 @ 1:05pm (CBS): Colts @ Bills

1/9 @ 4:40pm (FOX): Rams @ Seahawks

1/9 @ 8:15pm (NBC): Bucs @ Football Team

1/10 @ 1:05pm (ESPN/ABC): Ravens @ Titans

1/10 @ 4:40pm (CBS): Bears @ Saints

1/10 @ 8:15pm (NBC): Browns @ Steelers Divisional Games TBD @ Packers

TBD @ Chiefs Conference Championships CBS: AFC Championship

FOX: NFC Championship Super Bowl CBS: AFC vs. NFC

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch NFL Playoffs games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Top Pick

Price: $55

Includes: CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN/ABC, NFL Network, & NFL RedZone (+$9).

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (CBS, FOX, NBC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, and for highlights and replays on NFL Network.

All Live Streaming Options

You can also stream the NFL games with Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV.

2. Watch Certain Games with a Streaming Subscription

In addition to using a Live TV Streaming Service, select games will be available on various streaming services.

If you want to just stream select games, Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans will be available on ESPN+, with a special telecast from the NFL Live and Daily Wager crew. While Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints will be available on Amazon Prime Video, while Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers will be on Peacock.

3. Watch 2021 Playoff Games on Yahoo! with your Mobile Device for Free

Anyone can now stream all CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network games on their smartphone or tablet for free.

The games will be available on the NFL App and Verizon-owned properties like Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Fantasy App, and AOL.

Unfortunately, the apps won’t let you stream the games on our TV — you’ll need a Live TV Streaming Service for that.

Yahoo! Sports

4. Watch Local Games with an Antenna

Just like the old days, you can still pick up local channels from CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC from an antenna. Outside of the cost of the antenna, you won’t pay a thing to watch your favorite team.

If you live within 35 miles of the broadcast signal, you will likely be able to pick up your locals channels with a cheap indoor antenna ($15-30).

We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.

Here are a few we recommend: