How to Watch the ‘Escape From Kabul’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

HBO and HBO Max are bringing viewers a harrowing new documentary titled “Escape From Kabul.” The film chronicles the series of events that unfolded as the United States pulled troops from Afghanistan in 2021 after the Taliban took over the city and how that impacted U.S. citizens and military living in the country. The new documentary premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET and you watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘Escape From Kabul’

On Aug. 13, 2021, a group of U.S. Marines was tasked with evacuating U.S. citizens and “at risk” Afghans in Kabul. Just two days after the Marines arrived in Afghanistan, the Taliban seized the city. This led to the U.S. withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan and many citizens who were trying to flee through the Kabul International Airport were left to get out on their own.

The Taliban fighters guarded the airport, leaving citizens with no way to escape. Ultimately, 13 U.S. troops and over 170 Afghan citizens were killed.

“Escape From Kabul” is an immersive and emotional documentary that offers an up-close look at the events that transpired over 18 days. It features archival footage and exclusive interviews from those directly involved and impacted. Afghan citizens, U.S. Marines, and members of the Taliban add their experiences to the intriguing documentary.

