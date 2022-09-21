 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Escape from Kabul HBO Max HBO

How to Watch the ‘Escape From Kabul’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

HBO and HBO Max are bringing viewers a harrowing new documentary titled “Escape From Kabul.” The film chronicles the series of events that unfolded as the United States pulled troops from Afghanistan in 2021 after the Taliban took over the city and how that impacted U.S. citizens and military living in the country. The new documentary premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET and you watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Escape From Kabul’ Premiere

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Escape From Kabul.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘Escape From Kabul’

On Aug. 13, 2021, a group of U.S. Marines was tasked with evacuating U.S. citizens and “at risk” Afghans in Kabul. Just two days after the Marines arrived in Afghanistan, the Taliban seized the city. This led to the U.S. withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan and many citizens who were trying to flee through the Kabul International Airport were left to get out on their own.

The Taliban fighters guarded the airport, leaving citizens with no way to escape. Ultimately, 13 U.S. troops and over 170 Afghan citizens were killed.

“Escape From Kabul” is an immersive and emotional documentary that offers an up-close look at the events that transpired over 18 days. It features archival footage and exclusive interviews from those directly involved and impacted. Afghan citizens, U.S. Marines, and members of the Taliban add their experiences to the intriguing documentary.

How to Stream ‘Escape From Kabul’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “Escape From Kabul” premiere live on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include HBO Max.

Watch the 'Escape From Kabul' Trailer:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.