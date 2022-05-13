 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch ‘The Essex Serpent’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Jeremy Milliner

Apple TV+ star-studded six-part series “The Essex Serpent” follows newly-widowed Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) as she hunts for a mythical creature. Along the way she meets a local vicar (played by Tom Hiddleston) and their clashing ideologies spark a mutual attraction, but the locals believe that the burgeoning romance is enticing the deadly creature. The first two episodes debut Friday, March 13 and you can watch with a Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘The Essex Serpent’

Can You Stream ‘The Essex Serpent’ for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial that you can use to stream “The Essex Serpent,” and a selection of other Apple Originals. After the free trial ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99.

About ‘The Essex Serpent’

London widow Cora Seaborne is keen to start fresh when her abusive husband’s death prompts her to leave the stifling confines of the city. Exploring reports of a mythical serpent, she moves to Essex and develops an argumentative relationship with Pastor Will.

Will is determined to lay superstitions to rest, but frightening rumors make him question his faith. The new limited series on Apple TV+ stars two experienced Shakespearean actors: Emmy and SAG Award winner Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston.

The Essex Serpent

May 13, 2022

London widow Cora Seaborne moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Rife with darkly sensual gothic musings on faith, rationality, and temptation, “The Essex Serpent” winds an unexpected romance through captivating discussions of complex subject matter. Besides starring Danes and Hiddleston, the upcoming period drama is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA nominee Anna Symon. Watch “The Essex Serpent” when it airs on Friday, May 13, with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Essex Serpent’ on Apple TV+ ?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $4.99 / month
    apple.com

Preview for 'The Essex Serpent'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.