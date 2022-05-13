How to Watch ‘The Essex Serpent’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Apple TV+ star-studded six-part series “The Essex Serpent” follows newly-widowed Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) as she hunts for a mythical creature. Along the way she meets a local vicar (played by Tom Hiddleston) and their clashing ideologies spark a mutual attraction, but the locals believe that the burgeoning romance is enticing the deadly creature. The first two episodes debut Friday, March 13 and you can watch with a Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘The Essex Serpent’

When: Friday, May 13

Friday, May 13 Where: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream: You can watch with a Apple TV+.

Can You Stream ‘The Essex Serpent’ for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial that you can use to stream “The Essex Serpent,” and a selection of other Apple Originals. After the free trial ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99.

About ‘The Essex Serpent’

London widow Cora Seaborne is keen to start fresh when her abusive husband’s death prompts her to leave the stifling confines of the city. Exploring reports of a mythical serpent, she moves to Essex and develops an argumentative relationship with Pastor Will.

Will is determined to lay superstitions to rest, but frightening rumors make him question his faith. The new limited series on Apple TV+ stars two experienced Shakespearean actors: Emmy and SAG Award winner Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston.

The Essex Serpent May 13, 2022 London widow Cora Seaborne moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Rife with darkly sensual gothic musings on faith, rationality, and temptation, “The Essex Serpent” winds an unexpected romance through captivating discussions of complex subject matter. Besides starring Danes and Hiddleston, the upcoming period drama is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA nominee Anna Symon. Watch “The Essex Serpent” when it airs on Friday, May 13, with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Essex Serpent’ on Apple TV+ ?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com