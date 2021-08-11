How to Watch the ‘Ex-Rated’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’ve ever been in a relationship that ended poorly, you’re not alone in wondering what lingering thoughts your ex might have about you. Do they regret leaving you, do they wish you’d take them back? What problems did they have about you that they might have been afraid to say at the time? How many lies were there? Ex-Rated is Peacock’s new original program that provides broken couples this rare opportunity to explain their ex-partner’s problems before an audience and score them on their successes and failures. The first episode premieres on Peacock on Thursday, August 12.

How to Watch the Ex-Rated Premiere Online For Free

When: Thursday, August 12

Where: Peacock Premium

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock

About Ex-Rated

Hosted by Andy Cohen, Ex-Rated is an unfiltered social experiment that’s casting sex and relationships in a very revealing light. What works, what doesn’t work, what problems couples face - it’s awkward, informative, hilarious, and often shocking. The aim is to challenge adult singles of all ages, backgrounds, and sexual orientations to give candid feedback about their ex-partner. Were the feelings mutual? How can they (or likely also we, as viewers) improve themselves?

Ex-Rated also features Shan Boodram as its “relationship expert,” a certified intimacy educator, dating coach, and best-selling author of critically acclaimed “The Game of Desire.” A response to the growing trend of people sending ‘exit surveys’ to their previous partners, Ex-Rated is a no-holds-barred series aimed at empowering singles with the most powerful weapon you can bring to a relationship: Insight on how you can improve your game. Executive Produced by Ryan O’Dowd, the series was filmed in LA and debuts Thursday, August 12. Watch with Peacock Premium.

Does Ex-Rated Cost More to Stream on Peacock?

No. Ex-Rated is available for streaming with either the ad-supported or ad-free tier of Peacock Premium.

On What Devices Can I Stream Ex-Rated?

You can stream Ex-Rated on all devices that Peacock is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.