How to Watch The Expanse: Season 6 For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The sixth and final season of the fan-favorite Amazon Original series “The Expanse”,” based on James S.A. Corey’s best-selling books, releases today, and fans can’t wait to see how this story plays out. Just like seasons 1-5, you can watch Season 6 of “The Expanse” on Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch The Expanse Season 6 On Amazon Prime Video

When: Episode 1 debuts Friday, December 10

Streaming: Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Background

Renewal of The Expanse for a final season comes in advance of the anticipated fifth season, which will premiere December 16th on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of Alcon Television Group, and Executive Producers of The Expanse, said: “From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers. We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter. A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series, and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and Executive Producer. It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story in its fullest and to bring The Expanse to a global audience.”

The Expanse is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war. The Expanse is a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores the depth of humanity against the far-spanning reaches of the known universe. The series is rooted in science and fiction while remaining a thorough and thoughtful examination of some of the most vital societal issues of our day.