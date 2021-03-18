How to Watch ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s been a couple long weeks since the “WandaVision” finale left Marvel fans studying their runes and casting mistrustful glances at innocent rabbits. We’re already craving more original shows from the studio that brought us “Iron Man” (2008), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Black Panther” (2018), and other MCU movies that span the box office sky like an Asgardian rainbow bridge. Next in the queue is “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, whose titular characters are diving exclusively onto Disney+ on March 19.

How to Watch ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’

When: Friday, March 19 at 3:00 a.m. EST

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has come a long way since keeping pace while running laps with Steve Rogers. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has come further still, since helping Rogers fend off alleyway bullies back in Brooklyn before the latter was ever christened Captain America. The two became begrudging partners-in-crime back in “Captain America: Civil War,” (2016), and were both lucky enough to survive the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), even if things got dicey after Thanos’ infamous snap.

The now-retired Steve Rogers passed the torch (and the shield) on to Wilson at the end of Endgame, and both he and Barnes are picking up after Cap to carry on the legacy. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier plays out like a buddy cop movie, with both Wilson and Barnes trying to outperform and out-quip each other while dishing out the hurt to baddies. Most notable among them is the returning Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who looks to be sporting more comic-inspired attire this time around.

“Superheroes cannot be allowed to exist,” Zemo narrates over the trailer. “I have no intention to leave my work unfinished.” Also returning to the MCU is Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), Agent 13. Carter first appeared in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) as a SHIELD agent and great-niece to Cap’s old flame, Peggy Carter.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March 19, 2021 Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, the Falcon, Sam Wilson and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience.

Can You Stream ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ‘For Free?

Disney+ ended their free trial back in June, so in order to watch the show, you have to sign up for the streaming service.

Disney+ is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, but can also be purchased as part of the Disney bundle, combined with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 which saves you ~$6 per month.

What Time Will ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Be Released?

According to Disney, the “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” episode one will be available on March 19 at 3am EST.

When Are ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Episodes Released?

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” will be comprised of six episodes. Each episode will be 50 minutes. Disney+ will release on March 19. Episode 2 will air at the same time on the following week, March 26.

What is ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Episode Schedule?

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ doesn’t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week.

Episode 1: Friday, March 19

Episode 2: Friday, March 26

Episode 3: Friday, April 2

Episode 4: Friday, April 9

Episode 5: Friday, April 16

Episode 6: Friday, April 23

What Devices Can I Stream ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ On?

You can stream “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” on Disney+ using Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android, PS4/PS5, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

