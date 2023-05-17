How to Watch ‘The Family Stallone’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Beginning this week, viewers will be able to see Sylvester Stallone as they’ve never seen him before. He and his family are entering the world of reality TV on a brand new series. “The Family Stallone” follows the “ Rocky ” actor, his wife, and their three daughters, revealing what goes on behind the scenes of their lives in the spotlight. The first two episodes drop on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, May 17. You can watch The Family Stallone: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About ‘The Family Stallone’ Series Premiere

“The Family Stallone” is all about what Sylvester considers his best role ever: being a dad. The series offers an intimate look at Sylvester’s home life with his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. Viewers get up close and personal with the star during everyday moments, from family dinners to caring for their pets. In the trailer, Jennifer admits that they are “crazy” but that they really do love each other.

Throughout the episodes, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet have opportunities in the spotlight too. Sophia opens up about her personal struggles as the oldest in her family and reveals some of the challenges she faces in the dating scene. Sly’s second daughter, Sistine, chats about her podcast and enjoys living her life to the fullest while she’s young. The youngest daughter, Scarlet, appears to be following in her father’s footsteps and lands an acting gig.

What is the ‘The Family Stallone’ Series Premiere episode schedule?

The first two episodes of “The Family Stallone” drop on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, May 17. After that, one new episode will be available to stream weekly.

