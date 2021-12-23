How to Watch the ‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

After a successful reboot, “Fantasy Island” is returning to FOX for a holiday special. You can catch the premiere live on Thursday, December 23 at 8 p.m., just in time for Christmas. You can watch the “Fantasy Island” holiday special with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the the ‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special

When: Thursday, December 23 at 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT

TV: FOX

It was originally set to premiere on Tuesday, December 21 but was moved due to several NFL games being rescheduled amid COVID outbreaks.

About the the ‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special

“Welcome to the Snow Globe,” the series’ two-hour Christmas special, features a guest star, Lindsey Kraft. She plays a businesswoman who has a fantasy of a perfect Christmas morning and hopes to meet “Mr. Right. This fantasy puts Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) to the test as she’s reunited with her ex-fiance, who is played by Eddie Cahill.

Mackenzie Astin, guest-stars as Mr. Jones. In the holiday special, he must face his past. Meanwhile, the group begins a Secret Santa tradition that prompts Ruby (Kiara Barnes) and Javier’s (John Gabriel Rodriquez) discussions about the future.

The rebooted “Fantasy Island” show is based on the original series by the same name, which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984. In November, another season of the reboot was ordered and is expected to premiere in summer 2022.

How to Stream the ‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

