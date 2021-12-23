 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fantasy Island

How to Watch the ‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Aubrey Chorpenning

After a successful reboot, “Fantasy Island” is returning to FOX for a holiday special. You can catch the premiere live on Thursday, December 23 at 8 p.m., just in time for Christmas. You can watch the “Fantasy Island” holiday special with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the the ‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special

It was originally set to premiere on Tuesday, December 21 but was moved due to several NFL games being rescheduled amid COVID outbreaks.

About the the ‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special

“Welcome to the Snow Globe,” the series’ two-hour Christmas special, features a guest star, Lindsey Kraft. She plays a businesswoman who has a fantasy of a perfect Christmas morning and hopes to meet “Mr. Right. This fantasy puts Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) to the test as she’s reunited with her ex-fiance, who is played by Eddie Cahill.

Mackenzie Astin, guest-stars as Mr. Jones. In the holiday special, he must face his past. Meanwhile, the group begins a Secret Santa tradition that prompts Ruby (Kiara Barnes) and Javier’s (John Gabriel Rodriquez) discussions about the future.

The rebooted “Fantasy Island” show is based on the original series by the same name, which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984. In November, another season of the reboot was ordered and is expected to premiere in summer 2022.

How to Stream the ‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Fantasy Island” holiday special live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.