How to Watch the Final 2020 Presidential Debate Live Online Without Cable

After what has been an unconventional, brow-raising debate season, president Trump and former vice president Joe Biden face-off one last time before the election cycle comes to a close in November.

The final presidential debate takes place tonight live from Nashville, TN. It will be broadcast on all the major news networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, C-Span, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Final Presidential Debate

When: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, C-SPAN

Tonight’s event comes three weeks after the two candidates first went head-to-head. Days after the first debate, Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 and did a three day stint in the hospital. Now, the pair faces off in person once again, with the topic of the pandemic right at the forefront. The two are also slated to debate over other topics such as climate change, and national security. The debate will be moderated by NBC “Weekend Today” co-anchor Kristen Welker.

Because of the chaos that erupted during their last meeting, both Trump and Biden have agreed to give the other two minutes of uninterrupted speaking time at the beginning of each 15-minute segment. In order to ensure each candidate gets their say, the commission will mute each candidate’s microphone while the other is speaking for those two minutes at the beginning of each segment. After that, both mics will be unmuted and both can have an open conversation.

