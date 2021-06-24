How to Watch the ‘Conan’ Series Finale Live For Free Without Cable

From Sarah Silverman to Christopher Walken, to Will Ferrell, to Jeff Goldblum and Jennifer Lawrence, the number of celebrities that late-night host Conan O’Brien has hosted over the past 11 years on “Conan” is staggering. His trademark self-deprecating humor and sardonic jabs garnered TBS over a million views every week, and while the talk show host isn’t about to throw in the towel, the host is moving his desk over to a new platform on HBO Max. On Thursday, June 24 at 11 pm ET, be sure to catch Conan’s last TBS show before he moves, or stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The past two weeks have had a rousing lineup of returning guests, including long-time favorite Bill Hader, Martin Short, Dana Carvey, and Mila Kunis. The TBS iteration of Conan’s show is wrapping up with a fond trip down memory lane, and Conan has appreciated his time with TBS tremendously, saying they had been “absolutely lovely to me and everyone at the staff.” The show’s final guest for the hour-long finale will be Jack Black, which hopefully means another “guitar battle” with the “School of Rock” legend himself.

June 24 marks an end (and a new beginning) for the titular host. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max,” said O’Brien of the transition, “and I look forward to a free subscription.” First stepping behind the desk at NBC following David Letterman’s move to CBS back in 1993, Conan O’Brien is currently the longest-tenured late-night host on American TV. In addition to a variety-style series on HBO Max, O’Brien will also be keeping his hand in with TBS, continuing his “Conan Without Borders” travel specials.

