 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

How to Watch the Finale of “Mike” for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

“Mike,” the Hulu docuseries about the life and career of controversial former boxing champion Mike Tyson, debuted on the streaming service back in August, and the season is wrapping up this week. The finale of “Mike” is scheduled to arrive on Hulu on Thursday, Sept. 15, and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the “Mike” Finale

About the “Mike” finale

The “Mike” series follows Tyson through his eclectic life, from his childhood to his first run as heavyweight champion, his loss to James “Buster” Douglas, and his subsequent convention and prison stretch. It’s all framed with Tyson on a Broadway stage, performing parts of his one-man show “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth,” which played the Great White Way in 2012.

Mike

August 25, 2022

Explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of heavyweight champion Mike Tyson - one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

The series features Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson, as well as Harvey Keitel as trainer Cus D’Amato, Russell Hornsby as promoter Don King, and aura Harrier plays Tyson’s first wife, actress Robin Givens. B.J. Minor played a young Tyson.

The real-life Tyson, while he cooperated with the series, has since been critical of the project. Th

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the “Mike” finale on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Official "Mike" trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.