 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch the Finale of ‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

Jeremy Milliner

“Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber” definitely does a good job of keeping the audience at the edge of their seat. The underlying question posed by this chapter of Showtime’s anthology series, however, isn’t who’s going to win the battle, but whether the victor will deserve it.

The opening shot of the pilot inverts this question in a profound, down-and-dirty way. “Are you an asshole?” Travis (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) asks an aspiring employee. Cut to six episodes later and it becomes clear that in this industry, good guys finish last. The seventh episode of the “Battle For Uber” section of the “Super Pumped” series airs on April 10 on Showtime. Watch with a seven-day free trial of Showtime.

How to Watch the ‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’ Finale

About ‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’

Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) personifies what happens when you add money to a large ego and a corrupt industry. At first a confident visionary on top of the world, “The Battle For Uber” illustrates Kalanick’s public struggles that eventually lead to a dramatic fall from grace. When tragedy strikes, leaving his mother dead and his father seriously injured in a boating accident, Kalanick has nothing left but his company.

His drive and ambition now all-consuming, the previous episode left Travis and the team scrambling for solutions after finding themselves in the lurch. Emil Michael (Babak Tafti) tried to restore Travis’ faith, but it’s beginning to look like the toxic culture of his company is going to have him fall on his sword. The history of Uber is a cautionary tale that’s well worth sharing with a modern audience. The controversial rise of the company and the backdoor politics that vilified it will definitely cross your mind the next time you consider hiring their service. Watch the finale of “Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber” with a seven-day free trial of Showtime.

How to watch ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber” live when it airs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. Stream the premiere with no services currently.

Preview for the 'Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber' Finale

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.