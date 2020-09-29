How to Watch the First 2020 Presidential Debate Live Online

President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden will engage in the first debate for the presidency tonight. The two will be live from Cleveland, Ohio and will go head-to-head in a bout that consists of six 15-minute segments on varying topics. The event will be broadcast on across all major news networks including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CSPAN. The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the First Presidential Debate in Cleveland

When: Tuesday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, C-SPAN

Stream: Watch with 7-Free Trial on fuboTV

Tonight’s debate will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor, Chris Wallace. Trump and Biden will discuss the most urgent issues presently facing the country. Topics include the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election.

This will be the first of four debates slated to take place over the course of the next few weeks. The pair will meet again in Miami for a second round on October 15, while the third debate takes place in Nashville on October 22.

Their running mates—senators Kamala Harris and Mike Pence—will also be facing off in the vice presidential debates, with the first one taking place in Utah on October 7.

How to Stream the First Presidential Debate Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch the presidential debate live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options