How to Watch the First 2022 College Football Playoff Committee Rankings Live for Free Without Cable

The College Football Playoff Committee is ready to reveal its first set of rankings of the 2022 season. Each week from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4, the committee will announce the four teams in line to make the playoff on ESPN. The AP and Coaches Polls have Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Michigan in the top four, will the CFP committee agree?

Every Tuesday from now until the end of November, the College Football Playoff committee will rank the top-25 teams in the country, and most importantly will reveal which four teams are on track to compete for the national championship. However, after the conference championship games on Saturday, Dec. 3, the committee will reconvene and announce the CFP’s four official participants on Sunday, Dec. 4.

After each set of rankings is revealed, the committee’s chair — NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan — will chat with ESPN’s Rece Davis about the group’s rationale for ranking the teams. The 13-person committee is made up of athletic directors, former players, athletic administrators, and journalists. The group factors in everything from a school’s advanced analytics, strength of schedule, conference championships, team records, head-to-head results, and more to arrive at its rankings.

The CFP rankings may not mirror the AP and Coach’s Rankings but will likely look similar, especially near the top. If Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Michigan are the top four, it inevitably lead to changes as UGA and Tennessee play this weekend and the Buckeyes and Wolverines will square off in the regular season finale.

