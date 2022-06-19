How to Watch ‘The First Lady’ Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

In its new anthology series “The First Lady,” Showtime reframes the narrative of American politics. Following three of the U.S.’s most influential women, the finale finds Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt confronting both issues of international diplomacy and their own personal demons. Watch the season finale of “The First Lady” on Sunday, June 19 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The First Lady’ Finale

When: Sunday, June 19 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 19 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Showtime

Showtime Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $149.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘The First Lady’ Finale

In the season’s final episode, Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson) doesn’t falter as an ailing Franklin presents her with the charter for the League of Nations, a layout of their shared vision of world peace. Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) stands strong with her husband as they prepare for the new administration, disappointed at the change but looking forward to a new place on the world political stage. Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and her family come together to face her addiction, creating a new way to help others that suffer the same plight.

“The First Lady” offers viewers insight into the lives of Presidents’ wives, a viewpoint often lost in the chaos of American politics. Show creator Aaron Cooley stated that he wants the viewer to identify with the underdog, and featuring White House Wives lets their stories unfold as they find their voices and attempt to make real change in US democracy.

Can You Stream ‘The First Lady’ Finale For Free?

New subscribers can watch the season finale with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Existing subscribers will have access to the final episode on June 19.

All Live TV Streaming Options