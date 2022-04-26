How to Watch UEFA Champions League Semifinals: Real Madrid vs. Man City Live Without Cable

Four of international football’s heaviest hitters remain in the UEFA Champions League — Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Villarreal. All four teams can realistically come home with the trophy — but only one will. The first leg of UEFA Champions League action gets underway on Tuesday, April 26, starting at 2 p.m. ET only on Paramount+.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Paramount+ will be hosting a UCL Multicast as in previous rounds. That could change as we approach the match start, but there are no options for Multicasts or the Golzao Show currently on Paramount+. The “UCL Multicast,” allowed viewers the ability to stream multiple games simultaneously, which was incredibly helpful in the earlier rounds. Perhaps Paramount+ figured with only two matches, they wouldn’t need the whip-around show.

As one would expect, all four clubs had to get past a challenging opponent en route to their current destination. For Villarreal, it was a shocking upset of FC Bayern Munich, one of the most powerful clubs in the world. Real Madrid knocked off reigning champs Chelsea who are currently embroiled in controversy. Liverpool defeated Benfica and Manchester City dispatched Atletico Madrid, who will now have to face their LaLiga rivals later today.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, it’s actually Liverpool — not current Premier League table leaders Manchester City — who are the odds on favorite to win the trophy at +110. Man City draws +120. Real comes in third at +550, while Villarreal is a distant underdog at +2000 to win.

