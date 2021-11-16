How to Watch “The Flash” Season 8 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

When it comes to DC comic conversions, The CW is the best place to look. A host of DC properties have already made the jump to live-action series thanks in large part to this network. One of the first DC series to make the jump to television was “The Flash”, and it’s about to make a comeback for its eighth season. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch “The Flash” Season 8 Premiere

When: Tuesday, November 16 at 8 pm ET

TV: The CW

Stream: The CW

About “The Flash”

Over the years, “The Flash” has pitted Barry Allen and his band of friends against a whole range of disasters. Most of the time they come out of the other side with some wide-smiled success. That’s the nature of being a superhero.

This time around, though, we’ll be looking at a few changes, perhaps the biggest of which is the color of Barry’s boots. Now, we’ll get a look at Barry Allen in the iconic gold boots, a development that many on set have been looking forward to for some time. It’s not just about fashion changes, though; an old familiar face will be making his way back to “The Flash” for season 8. Brandon Routh is set to return as Ray Palmer, otherwise known as “The Atom”.

The Atom shows up in the nick of time, too, as this season we will see the Flash pitted against a massive, existential alien threat. In fact, The Atom isn’t the only one who will be making a comeback to help Flash pull Earth’s collective bacon from the fire. Batwoman is set to make an appearance, as is Black Lightning, Sentinel, Green Arrow, and even Ryan Choi. That’s a lot of firepower, and it’ll be necessary, too. With both Eobard Thawne and Damian Darhk backing up the side of evil, it’s going to take a lot to get the world safely to the other side of this one.

How to Stream “The Flash” Season 8 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Flash” live on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

The Flash October 7, 2014 After a particle accelerator causes a freak storm, CSI Investigator Barry Allen is struck by lightning and falls into a coma. Months later he awakens with the power of super speed, granting him the ability to move through Central City like an unseen guardian angel. Though initially excited by his newfound powers, Barry is shocked to discover he is not the only “meta-human” who was created in the wake of the accelerator explosion — and not everyone is using their new powers for good. Barry partners with S.T.A.R. Labs and dedicates his life to protect the innocent. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won’t be long before the world learns what Barry Allen has become…The Flash.

