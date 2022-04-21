How to Watch ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Live Online Without Cable

Flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) has come a long way since the shocking murder mystery in her hotel room. Her career and personal life are finally gelling, and she feels more put together than ever before. Savvy, sneaky, and newly sober, a new overseas assignment is about to send Cassie’s pristine life into a spiraling nosedive. The first two episodes of “The Flight Attendant” Season Two are available for streaming on HBO Max starting April 21. Watch the whole eight-episode season with an HBO Max subscription.

How to Watch ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2

About Season Two of ‘The Flight Attendant’

It’s the tone of “The Flight Attendant” that sets it apart from other HBO Originals. It combines the action, danger, and sexy intrigue of a classic spy story with the more quirky, outlandish, offbeat humor of a comedy series. It’s the kind of clash that few actresses could pull off believably, but Cuoco is one of them. The first season of the show put Cassie through the paces of trying to solve a man’s murder, even though it meant putting her own loved ones in danger to do so.

Now moving from New York City to Los Angeles, Cassie claims “her life and everything all feel pretty great.” When you’re on top of the world, though, there’s nowhere to go but down. So down it goes, as Cassie unveils a flabbergasting plot to frame her for murders. Rife with espionage, body doubles, explosions, and far-reaching secrets, she is confronted with the hard choices of who she can trust with her dual life.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch the second season of “The Flight Attendant.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

