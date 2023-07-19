How to Watch the Florida Cup Final - Chelsea vs. Wrexham - Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

The darlings of the soccer world, Wrexham, have a chance to bring home an international trophy and give famous owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny something to celebrate. To do so, they’ll have to defeat one of the most successful clubs in English association football who are two leagues above them in Chelsea. Can Wrexham pull off the upset of the century and actually beat Chelsea? Or will the Blues wax Wrexham like we all expect them to? Find out this Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Stream the action live with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch the Florida Cup Final - Chelsea vs. Wrexham

When: Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: ESPN+

ESPN+ Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About the Florida Cup Final

The Florida Cup Series is a series of friendly soccer matches that brings the top European clubs across the pond to the United States. Last year, Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the finals to capture the cup. This year, Chelsea has a chance to right last year’s wrong by simply defeating Wrexham.

This match will mark the first international soccer competition held at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium. The Blues will meet the historic Welsh club Wrexham for the first time at a neutral site. Chelsea leads the all-time series over Wrexham, 5-2-3. The FC Series match will be their first meeting since 1984 and the first conducted at a neutral site.

According to CBS Sports, Chelsea enters with -500 moneyline odds. A draw is at +500, while an outright Wrexham win is +1000.

What devices can you use to stream the 2023 Florida Cup Final?

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

