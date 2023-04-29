How to Watch the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Without Cable

The drivers of Formula 1 head to Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Max Verstappen has picked up right where he left off last season and has won two of the first three races. Verstappen will start in the second position after Charles Leclerc defeated him for the pole on Friday evening. Will this advantage allow Leclerc to top the winner’s podium for the first time this season? Or will it be business as usual for Verstappen? Find out this Sunday, April 30 at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Leclerc and Verstappen ran head-to-head throughout the first three laps of qualifying before the Monacan racer pulled away to secure the pole position. Leclerc has owned the pole in recent years, topping the pole in both 2021 and 2022, but it hasn’t translated into victories. In fact, it was Verstappen who won the race last season despite Leclerc’s pole position.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The race takes place over 51 laps across 306 kilometers. The first Grand Prix in Baku was held in 2016 but was called the European Grand Prix. The inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place in 2017. No racers have repeated as champs — but Verstappen is in a prime position to make history.

