How to Watch the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The drivers of Formula 1 head to Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Max Verstappen has picked up right where he left off last season and has won two of the first three races. Verstappen will start in the second position after Charles Leclerc defeated him for the pole on Friday evening. Will this advantage allow Leclerc to top the winner’s podium for the first time this season? Or will it be business as usual for Verstappen? Find out this Sunday, April 30 at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

About the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Leclerc and Verstappen ran head-to-head throughout the first three laps of qualifying before the Monacan racer pulled away to secure the pole position. Leclerc has owned the pole in recent years, topping the pole in both 2021 and 2022, but it hasn’t translated into victories. In fact, it was Verstappen who won the race last season despite Leclerc’s pole position.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The race takes place over 51 laps across 306 kilometers. The first Grand Prix in Baku was held in 2016 but was called the European Grand Prix. The inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place in 2017. No racers have repeated as champs — but Verstappen is in a prime position to make history.

How to Stream the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

What You Need To Know Before Betting On The Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

