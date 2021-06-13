How to Watch the French Open Finals

It’s finals time at Roland-Garros, as the men’s and women’s singles and doubles all conclude this weekend. Will Novak Djokovic continue to dominate tennis, or will Stefanos Tsisipas pull off a shocking upset?

How to Stream the French Open Finals Without Cable

When: Saturday, June 12, starting at 9AM EST

TV: NBC

Streaming: You can watch on Peacock or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can check out the full schedule of events below. Be advised that the single’s finals will air on NBC, while the doubles finals will air exclusively on Peacock:

Date Coverage Network Time (EST) Sat., June 12 Women’s final NBC 9 AM Men’s doubles final Peacock 12 PM Sun., June 13 Men’s final NBC 9 AM Women’s doubles final Peacock 12 PM

The women’s singles final will start the final weekend festivities, as Barbora Krejčíková faces 32nd-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. While this women’s final doesn’t have the same star power as past years, it will still make for an exciting final. The men’s doubles will follow, where the team of Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik take on Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert. On Sunday, the men’s final starts us off, with Djokovic playing Tsitsipas. The women’s double final wraps of the event, where we’ll see Iga Świątek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands face Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.