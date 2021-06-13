 Skip to Content
How to Watch the French Open Finals

Jeff Kotuby

It’s finals time at Roland-Garros, as the men’s and women’s singles and doubles all conclude this weekend. Will Novak Djokovic continue to dominate tennis, or will Stefanos Tsisipas pull off a shocking upset?

How to Stream the French Open Finals Without Cable

You can check out the full schedule of events below. Be advised that the single’s finals will air on NBC, while the doubles finals will air exclusively on Peacock:

Date Coverage Network Time (EST)
Sat., June 12 Women’s final NBC 9 AM
Men’s doubles final Peacock 12 PM
Sun., June 13 Men’s final NBC 9 AM
Women’s doubles final Peacock 12 PM

The women’s singles final will start the final weekend festivities, as Barbora Krejčíková faces 32nd-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. While this women’s final doesn’t have the same star power as past years, it will still make for an exciting final. The men’s doubles will follow, where the team of Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik take on Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert. On Sunday, the men’s final starts us off, with Djokovic playing Tsitsipas. The women’s double final wraps of the event, where we’ll see Iga Świątek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands face Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

