How to Watch the ‘Grantchester’ Season 7 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s Good Vicar, Bad Cop as the PBS hit series “Grantchester” returns for its seventh season. Join Will Davenport and Geordie Keating as the priest and the policeman try to solve mysteries and murders in a bucolic 1950s U.K. village. On the verge of the swinging 60s, Season 7 pits Davenport and Keating up against local crime while trying to handle their own personal crises. Grab your cuffs and collars for the premiere on Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Season 7 Premiere of ‘Grantchester’

When: Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET TV: PBS

About ‘Grantchester’

Gruff inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Greene) spends his days investigating the not-so-sleepy Cambridge community of Grantchester. Joining him is the Reverand Will Davenport (Tom Brittney), whose insights and intuition compliments Keating’s more logical eye. The unlikely pair take on the criminal element that lurks beneath the proposedly pastoral town and forge true friendships with each case they solve.

Grantchester October 6, 2014 In 1953 at the hamlet of Grantchester, Sidney Chambers—a charismatic, charming clergyman—turns investigative vicar when one of his parishioners dies in suspicious circumstances.

Season 7 finds Keating in a rough place, having lost the safety net a family provides. While he feels out of place living in the vicarage with Will, the Reverand continues to pursue Maya. Davenport soon learns he’s not only putting himself in harms way but also jeopardizing Geordi in the process! This series marks the first time Brittney steps behind the camera, directing the third episode of the run. Notable guest stars include Charlotte Ritchie, Ellora Torchia, Emma Cunniffe, and Janie Dee.

